Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,577,439 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 116.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $175,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 66.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

UWM stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.07. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $63.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.