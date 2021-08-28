Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 332,356 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 225.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 332,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $130,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $302.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.51.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

