Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $167,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

