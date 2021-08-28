Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

ENV traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. 299,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,956. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 283.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.02.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

