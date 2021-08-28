Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

