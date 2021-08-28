Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EQFN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.