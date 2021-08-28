Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EQFN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
