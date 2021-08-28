Eric Eichmann Purchases 13,500 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) CEO Eric Eichmann acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.