Eric Eichmann Purchases 13,500 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) CEO Eric Eichmann acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
