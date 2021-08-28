Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $337.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $327.00 to $337.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.19.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $320.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.68.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

