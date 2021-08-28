Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires Shares of 849 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,106,000 after buying an additional 114,174 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,654,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.52. 347,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,778. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $307.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.07.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.