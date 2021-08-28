Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Cass Information Systems comprises about 1.8% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

CASS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $643.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.83. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.