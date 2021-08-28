Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $16,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,078. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

