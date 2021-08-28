Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,870,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 1,248,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,283. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.