Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,846,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after purchasing an additional 192,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $36.84. 2,497,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

