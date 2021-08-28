Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases New Shares in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of National Presto Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $602.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.69.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

