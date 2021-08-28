Euronav NV Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Euronav has increased its dividend payment by 492.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Euronav has a payout ratio of -10.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Euronav to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.25 on Friday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Euronav by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EURN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

