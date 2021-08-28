Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EVRG opened at $68.31 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.