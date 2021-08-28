Evoke Wealth LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $119.58 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

