Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $141.53 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $170.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

