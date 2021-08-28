Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $2.17 Million in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after buying an additional 479,172 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $47.01 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

