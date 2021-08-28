Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NFLX stock opened at $558.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.41. The company has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

