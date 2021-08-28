Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 34 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $335.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.13. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

