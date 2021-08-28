Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,960 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93.

