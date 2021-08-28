Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research stock opened at $609.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.18. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.