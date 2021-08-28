Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.