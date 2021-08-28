Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 360 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $146.09 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.