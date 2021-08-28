Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 367 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

