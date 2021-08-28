Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $261.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.33. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

