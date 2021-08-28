Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 599 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

