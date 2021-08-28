Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $785,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

