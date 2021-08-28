Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Exelixis by 388.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

