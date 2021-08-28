Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. 484,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,099. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

