EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.49. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 589,780 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its stake in EZCORP by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $810,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in EZCORP by 89.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 214,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 39.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.