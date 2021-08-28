Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $78,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,029,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,269,000 after purchasing an additional 225,420 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

