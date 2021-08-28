FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $376.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.85. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $376.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

