Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.46.

FTCH stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after buying an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $153,758,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $148,178,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

