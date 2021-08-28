FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,270. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.09.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other FAT Brands news, CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

