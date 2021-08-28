FBN Securities Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $310.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by FBN Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. FBN Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

