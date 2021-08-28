Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $431.30

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.30 ($5.63) and traded as low as GBX 373.80 ($4.88). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 373.80 ($4.88), with a volume of 1,010,654 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 436 ($5.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 430.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

