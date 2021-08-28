Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNMC opened at $29.81 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01.

