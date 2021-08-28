Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,807 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

