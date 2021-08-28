Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 929 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 122,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $763,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,211,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 226,990 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

