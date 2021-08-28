Financial Analysis: Isabella Bank (ISBA) and Its Competitors

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS: ISBA) is one of 315 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Isabella Bank to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 17.72% 6.23% 0.68% Isabella Bank Competitors 26.86% 12.01% 1.23%

45.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Isabella Bank pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $78.60 million $10.89 million 17.31 Isabella Bank Competitors $1.22 billion $205.34 million 16.77

Isabella Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Isabella Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Isabella Bank Competitors 2112 8585 6857 467 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 0.96%. Given Isabella Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Isabella Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Isabella Bank competitors beat Isabella Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

