Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.90. 1,552,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.12. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $217.40 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

