Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,718,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $433.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

