Financial Review: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) versus Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Everbridge and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Smartsheet 0 3 9 0 2.75

Everbridge presently has a consensus price target of $172.22, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $78.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $271.14 million 21.50 -$93.40 million ($1.36) -111.68 Smartsheet $385.51 million 25.41 -$114.98 million ($0.92) -85.10

Everbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smartsheet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -33.07% -12.98% -3.59% Smartsheet -29.79% -22.90% -13.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Everbridge on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

