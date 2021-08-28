Financial Survey: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altex Industries and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 41.68 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.49 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -20.40

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Altex Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

