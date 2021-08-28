First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend of $12.80 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:FBAK opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.13. The company has a market cap of $746.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.36. First National Bank Alaska has a twelve month low of $182.04 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

