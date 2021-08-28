First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend of $12.80 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
OTCMKTS:FBAK opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.13. The company has a market cap of $746.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.36. First National Bank Alaska has a twelve month low of $182.04 and a twelve month high of $244.46.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
