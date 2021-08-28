First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,871. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

