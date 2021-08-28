First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FAM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $10.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
