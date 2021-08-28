First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.35% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNDM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RNDM opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

